Euro giants want to sign Cedric Soares after his Gunners deal expired

Cedric Soares is being courted by European giants Ajax as he enters the free agency market after leaving Arsenal.

The Portugal international was unable to convince the Gunners to offer him a new contract and is now seeking a new club.

Soares was one of the first signings under Mikel Arteta, initially joining Arsenal on loan. However, he quickly lost his place in the squad as Arteta continued to strengthen the team.

Despite attempts to offload him before his contract expired, Soares stayed at the Emirates until his deal ran out four days ago, making him a free agent.

According to the Daily Mail, the 32-year-old is now being pursued by Ajax, who are looking to add experienced players to their squad.

With Jordan Henderson already in their ranks, Soares could become the next former Premier League star to join the Dutch club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Soares did not play much for us in the final years of his deal at the Emirates, but he did well at the start of his spell with us, and we wish him the best.

