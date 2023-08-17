Euro & World Champs? Can Alessia Russo help Lionesses win Women’s World Cup? by Michelle

England Women (The Lionesses) are set to go up against Spain (La Roja) in a significant all-European Final of the Women’s World Cup on Sunday 20th August. Arsenal Women’s Alessia Russo will be on the pitch, whilst Arsenal’s Lotte Wubben-Moy will most likely remain a substitute.

The Lionesses secured their spot in their first-ever World Cup Final after a dominant win on Wednesday 16th August, defeating co-hosts Australia 3-1 at Stadium Australia, in Sydney.

A fantastic goal from Ella Toone put Sarina Wiegman’s team in the lead by half-time. However, Chelsea’s superstar Sam Kerr responded for the Matildas, bringing the score back to level shortly after the hour mark. The Australia fans (which were by far the majority) in the stadium went wild.

Nonetheless, the reigning European champions, England, displayed unwavering determination. Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo both found the back of the net in succession, securing an outstanding 3-1 victory over their long-standing rivals in a truly memorable match.

Spain are also making their first-ever appearance in the Women’s World Cup final. They earned their spot by beating Sweden 2-1 in the semi-final played on Tuesday 15th August, with the 3 goals of the game being scored within a 7 minute window, in the final minutes of the game. Our Gunners Stina Blackstenius, Lina Hurtig & Amanda Ilestedt national team Sweden will now play Steph Catley & Caitlin Foord’s Australia to determine 3rd & 4th places in the tournament.

Date, kick-off time and venue

The Women’s World Cup final between Spain and England is scheduled for an 11am UK kick-off on Sunday 20th August 2023.

The match will take place at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

Where to watch Spain vs England

In the UK, the final will be televised live and free-to-air on both ITV and the BBC.

Spain vs England team news

There have been no injury updates after both team’s gruelling semi-final matches this week.

Critical news for England though is that Lauren James will be available for selection for the Final as she now served her two-game suspension, after she was red-carded during the Lionesses Round of 16 win over Nigeria.

The 21 year old Chelsea player’s availability will be a major boost for the Lionesses but it will be interesting to see if Sarina Wiegman will start her on Sunday. Ella Toone has had some blinding performances, in James’ absence, and may be the preferred starting option – after all, the Lionesses made it through the quarter-final and semi-final without her. What do you think?

My Spain vs England prediction

Both teams are at their first ever World Cup Final. Spain are an exciting team, with a lot of attacking talent. On the other hand, England have a lot more big-game experience, having finished 3rd and 4th respectively in their last two World Cup tournaments (2015 & 2019). England are also the European Champions after their Euro 2022 win last summer.

Who do you think will will the Final? I predict a win for England – the strength and the talent in this English squad is exceptional. IT’S COMING HOME!!

GO LIONESSES!!!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….