Europa League bigger than Tottenham game reckons Merson

Paul Merson has admitted that Arsenal can lose to Spurs and qualify for the next round of the Europa League and it would be fine.

The Gunners have had a tough season despite starting the campaign with hopes of making the top four.

Their form has been poor and they are now languishing in mid-table in the Premier League with just a few games to go.

They are poised to progress to the quarterfinal of the Europa League after they won the first leg of their round of 16 game 3-1 in Greece.

As things stand, Arsenal looks unlikely to make the European places through the league table.

If they win the Europa League, they will play Champions League football and Merson says it hurts him to admit it, but making progress in Europe is more important than beating Jose Mourinho’s men right now.

Speaking in his column for The Star, he said: “The two games against Olympiacos are bigger for them than the North London Derby – and it hurts me to say that as an ex-Arsenal player.

“If they got beat by Tottenham but still got through against Olympiacos, I don’t think they would have a problem with that.

“But I still think they have a great chance of beating Spurs.

“Even in the games Spurs have been winning lately, they’ve been split open a couple of times.”

After losing the reverse of the NLD, the Gunners need to win this game against the Lilywhites to give their fans something to celebrate.

