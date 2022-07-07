European club expecting a new Arsenal bid for £43million-rated player

Ajax is reportedly expecting a new bid from Arsenal for Lisandro Martinez as they look to offload the Argentinian.

The Gunners have made him one of their priority targets, but their initial offer for him was turned down.

They remain keen to add him to their squad, and they will return with an improved offer.

They are facing serious competition from Manchester United for his signature.

The Red Devils have made his immediate past manager, Erik Ten Hag, their new boss, and that could be an advantage to them.

However, Ajax has no favourites, and they have kept the door open for any club to sign him.

The Daily Mail says he will move to the Emirates or Old Trafford if either club can meet their £43million asking price.

Just Arsenal Opinion

If we are serious about signing Martinez, we need to increase our offer and make the transfer happen, preferably by meeting their asking price.

United has the money to do that, so it is just a matter of time before either club meets this fee.

The earlier we do, the better it would be for us, and it will help him join our preseason preparation on time.

