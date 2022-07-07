European club expecting a new Arsenal bid for £43million-rated player

Ajax is reportedly expecting a new bid from Arsenal for Lisandro Martinez as they look to offload the Argentinian.
The Gunners have made him one of their priority targets, but their initial offer for him was turned down.
They remain keen to add him to their squad, and they will return with an improved offer.
They are facing serious competition from Manchester United for his signature.
The Red Devils have made his immediate past manager, Erik Ten Hag, their new boss, and that could be an advantage to them.
However, Ajax has no favourites, and they have kept the door open for any club to sign him.
The Daily Mail says he will move to the Emirates or Old Trafford if either club can meet their £43million asking price.
Just Arsenal Opinion
If we are serious about signing Martinez, we need to increase our offer and make the transfer happen, preferably by meeting their asking price.
United has the money to do that, so it is just a matter of time before either club meets this fee.
The earlier we do, the better it would be for us, and it will help him join our preseason preparation on time.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
JUST ARSENAL VIDS- Gabriel Jesus first ever Arsenal interview!
Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
A brief statement of the obvious, I say! But MARTIN IS OF COURSE CORRECT.
So what conclusion can we draw from the fact that both ourselves and Man Utd have as yet refused (or perhaps been unable) , to pay the askng price?
My answer to that question is that neither club rates him ENOUGH and, consequently, both are prepared to be left behind by the other rival club.
Surely THAT is the obvious conclusion and one that this brief article never thought to raise?!
If this player were MORE DESIRABLE THAN EITHER CLUB APPEARS TO THINK, then by now, either would have paid upin full already!
It is clear, at least to me, that compared to Jesus, our club thinks, rightly or wrongly, that Martinez is very much not the MOST important capture!
Given the money we have already spent I would guess we are going to have to sell some of our players pretty soon so we can get in the ones that we want
I don’t expect this transfer to be completed any time soon but I have no idea what our budget is so the club may well surprise me
There is a question have been asking myself about this Martinez transfer,
His a better than Tinerry?
If yes then 50m+ been asked for by Ajax is worth it to be cough up by Arsenal cause once draft in he will unsurp Tinerry.
But if we are getting him for back up to Tinerry or to play at LCB that is a very huge 50m+ buying from us.
We still need few quality bodies to flesh this team into a bona-fide winning team and every coins should count in getting the very best we can afford.