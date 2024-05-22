European football could make Chelsea attractive to 26-year-old Arsenal star

Aaron Ramsdale has been linked with a move to Chelsea after losing his first-team place at Arsenal.

The Englishman was an undisputed first choice at the Emirates until the Gunners signed David Raya at the beginning of this season. The Spaniard is now their number one.

Ramsdale is not happy to remain in the background as the second choice, especially as it affects his chances with the England national team.

He wants to change clubs, and Chelsea has been showing interest in his signature.

The Blues have two good goalkeepers, but they seem to be in the market for a new man in that role, and Ramsdale is on their shortlist.

He was considered one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League before Arsenal signed Raya. A report on Football Insider claims the Blues might be an attractive option for him now that they will play in Europe next season.

This will make him consider a move to West London should the Blues seriously pursue their interest in his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale is a good goalie who can start at most clubs, but he would want to be sure he will be the first choice at Chelsea before joining them.

