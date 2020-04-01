European football will dictate what sort of transfer budget Arsenal will have

Arsenal’s spending in the summer will be restricted depending on the European competition that they qualify for, according to Sky Sports.

The Gunners were ninth on the Premier League table just before the suspension of the league.

They are eight points off the top four and five points off the top five with a game in hand on the teams above.

Realistically, it will be hard for Arsenal to secure a place in any European competition and just like most Premier League sides, their spending will be affected.

Sky reporter Dharmesh Sheth, who was analysing the possibility of Arsenal splashing the cash again pointed to the fact that the Gunners splashed £150 million in the summer despite the absence of Champions League football.

He explained that not playing in Europe’s top club competition for the fourth consecutive seasons would affect the amount of money they would have to spend in the summer.

Sheth said when answering a question on Arsenal’s next transfer budget: “Good question. Arsenal’s budget is very uncertain right now – as are the budgets of every club.

“Arsenal were very limited with how much they could outlay in January given the amount they spent under Unai Emery last summer.

“They committed over £150m in transfer fees – while cleverly sticking to a £45m budget.

“Arsenal were able to spread payments for the likes of Nicolas Pepe over the duration of his long-term contract.

“It should also be remembered Saint Etienne defender William Saliba is due to arrive in the summer – exactly when will be decided by FIFA and what rules they lay down with contracts as well as the re-opening of the transfer window.

“Arsenal’s budget will no doubt be hugely impacted by what European competition they are in next season.

“Three consecutive years in the Europa League has reduced the amount they can spend. A fourth season would damage that further.

“On a more general point, all clubs’ budgets are likely to be affected once football resumes.

“Football is not immune to what’s happening in the world right now.

“So many major income streams have simply disappeared during the pandemic.”