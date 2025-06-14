European giant concedes defeat to Arsenal in the race for Euro 2024 winner

Arsenal appears to have finally secured the signing of Martin Zubimendi, as the summer transfer window continues to heat up across Europe. With top clubs preparing for another competitive season, the Gunners are making serious moves to reinforce their squad.
Mikel Arteta has the backing of the Arsenal board to reshape his team and bring in the quality needed to challenge for silverware. With another trophyless campaign behind them, there is a clear sense of urgency to deliver success to supporters who have waited patiently.
Arsenal beat fierce competition for long-term target
Zubimendi has long been on Arsenal’s radar, with the club working behind the scenes to convince the midfielder to join them. In recent weeks, however, reports suggested that Real Madrid had entered the race for his signature, casting doubt over Arsenal’s chances.
Madrid’s reputation as one of the biggest clubs in the world meant there was genuine concern that they could swoop in and derail Arsenal’s plans. For a time, their fans feared that despite all the groundwork, the Spanish giants would win the race.
Madrid backs away from pursuit
According to a report from Football London, those fears can now be put to rest. The outlet reveals that Madrid has accepted defeat in their attempt to sign Zubimendi and is now shifting their focus to alternative targets. The report notes that Madrid’s interest came too late, and by then, the player had already committed to a move to Arsenal.
This development is a significant boost for the Gunners, as Madrid are known for getting deals done quickly and efficiently once they identify a target. To beat them to a player of Zubimendi’s calibre is not only a testament to Arsenal’s planning but also a sign of growing ambition at the Emirates.
Zubimendi’s arrival would represent a strong statement of intent and could be a pivotal moment in the club’s summer. Arsenal must now continue to build with purpose if they are to turn promise into silverware next season.
@ Admin Martin
Thanks for the content.
Yes Zubimendi’s arrival would represent a statement of some intent and could be a pivotal provided that he gels with the midfield and has the necessary kahunas to survive in an arguably more demanding premier league. But the stronger intent is better shown convincing Rodrygo to turn out in arsenal colours and to feature on the left wing.
It’s not a question of Madrid conceding defeat; it’s probably a question of them not really wanting the player. If they wanted him, they would get him. Any young Spanish player wanted by real Madrid would commit murder to move over if that’s what he needs to do! Madrid will probably think that they are well stocked in the defensive midfield department with the likes of Tchouameni, Camavinga and Valverde just approaching prime time.
As far as we know, nothing official has been signed with Arsenal for Zubimendi. So we can’t really say everything has been concluded.
We have seen “concluded” deals hijacked at the last moment, even after a medical has been done.
I am also not excited as an Arsenal fan.
I agree with Corporate Man.
If Zubimendi was decided to sign for us why has he waited for so long to indicate to both clubs and put pen to paper?
Perhaps he has “put pen to paper”. We’ll find out for sure when the deal is completed very early in July.
Bring a bloody striker, on, otherwise we will be secodn again at best. While I would prefer Gyokeres if it will be Sesko, I will not whinge. Just make sure next yeasr we will a a friking trophy, not the BS excuses I am listeing year after year.