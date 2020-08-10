European giant eyeing a move for disgruntled Arsenal star

Matteo Guendouzi hasn’t played a game for Arsenal since the end of June, and the Frenchman’s career at the Emirates might have come to its end.

He has been axed from the first team by Mikel Arteta and the Spaniard might sell him to fund his move for other players.

Guendouzi was missing yet again as Arsenal beat Chelsea to lift the FA Cup and to secure a return to the Europa League.

Barcelona and Juventus have previously been linked with a move for the 21-year-old Frenchman.

However, Football London is claiming that PSG is the latest team to show interest in their former youth player.

It claims that the French side has been keeping an eye on his future as it develops and they will be keen to land him.

Guendouzi reportedly asked to leave the Emirates when he fell foul of Mikel Arteta’s tough disciplinary standards.

However, the Gunners made it clear to him that they will not be selling him anytime soon.

However, with the team needing to be strengthened in other areas, the Gunners might cash in on him if PSG or his other suitors make them an offer that they cannot refuse.