European giant eyeing a move for disgruntled Arsenal star

Matteo Guendouzi hasn’t played a game for Arsenal since the end of June, and the Frenchman’s career at the Emirates might have come to its end.

He has been axed from the first team by Mikel Arteta and the Spaniard might sell him to fund his move for other players.

Guendouzi was missing yet again as Arsenal beat Chelsea to lift the FA Cup and to secure a return to the Europa League.

Barcelona and Juventus have previously been linked with a move for the 21-year-old Frenchman.

However, Football London is claiming that PSG is the latest team to show interest in their former youth player.

It claims that the French side has been keeping an eye on his future as it develops and they will be keen to land him.

Guendouzi reportedly asked to leave the Emirates when he fell foul of Mikel Arteta’s tough disciplinary standards.

However, the Gunners made it clear to him that they will not be selling him anytime soon.

However, with the team needing to be strengthened in other areas, the Gunners might cash in on him if PSG or his other suitors make them an offer that they cannot refuse.

  1. jon fox says:
    August 10, 2020 at 9:04 pm

    To this site, EVERY ARSENAL PLAYER is always described as a star. Hype and nonsense to call Guendouzi a star. A promising, still young , and arrogant man/boy would be nearer the truth. Auba is a star! Guendouzi….. !!

  2. ACE says:
    August 10, 2020 at 9:18 pm

    Well stated JF, what exactly has
    the young lad accomplished on
    the pitch to be casually referred
    to as a star? Considering his age
    and the level of competition the
    Frenchmen faced in his home
    country MG has been extremely
    impressive in his short time @
    the Emirates, even registering a
    few MOM performances in leading
    Arsenal to important wins.

    WTS, MG is still MILES AWAY from
    being considered an Arsenal star
    and an IRREPLACEABLE midfield
    stalwart. If AFC resign DC, agree a
    loan deal for PC(high unlikely) and
    sign Thomas Partey from AM
    where exaclty is this Arsenal STAR
    going to play in midfiled? I’d even
    slot a much improved Xhaka in
    the first 11 over the Frenchman ATM.

    If PSG are serious about bringing
    MG home for £40M AFC shouldnt
    think twice about such a deal.

