European giant hopes Arsenal and Chelsea will fight it out for their star man

Viktor Gyökeres is currently regarded as one of the most sought-after strikers in world football, with a host of top European clubs monitoring his progress closely, including Arsenal. His outstanding performances for Sporting Clube this season have further elevated his reputation, and it seems increasingly likely that he will not remain in Lisbon beyond the current campaign.
Interest Intensifies from Premier League Giants
Gyökeres has been on the radar of elite clubs for some time, but his consistent goalscoring form has made him a priority target ahead of the summer transfer window. According to Sport Witness, both Arsenal and Chelsea are strongly interested in securing his services. These clubs not only offer the allure of Premier League football but potentially Champions League action as well, depending on how the season concludes.
The battle for his signature is expected to be fierce, with both clubs motivated by a clear need to strengthen their attacking options. Arsenal are seeking a reliable forward to help sustain a title challenge, while Chelsea continues to reshape their squad under ongoing redevelopment plans. Should they qualify for Europe’s premier competition, their pitch to Gyökeres becomes even more compelling.
Sporting Clube Hold the Advantage
While multiple clubs vying for Gyökeres may complicate negotiations for the buying side, it offers a significant advantage to Sporting Clube. The Portuguese side stand to benefit substantially from this rivalry, as it enables them to command a higher transfer fee. Sporting Clube are pleased with the ongoing competition for their striker, and they intend to maximise the financial return on any potential sale.
Rather than being pressured into a cut-price transfer, the Lisbon-based club can now engage in a bidding war that ensures the most lucrative outcome. This situation leaves them in a strong negotiating position as the summer window approaches.
Gyökeres is undoubtedly a high-calibre striker, and any club serious about bolstering its frontline must act swiftly and decisively to secure his signature.
Gyökeres is NOT the right fit for the Arsenal system at all – if Berta can’t see this Berta has to go. Bringing Gyökeres here would be such monumental disaster, both Arteta and Berta will be bounced out the club before next two seasons are played out.
Sure we can say Portugal’s a lesser league – look how many goals Darwin Nunez scored in it before his struggle in the PL – but Gyökeres’ nightmare at Arsenal will be far more obvious and fundamental than just his struggles at any other PL team.
Gyökeres doesn’t have a natural first touch, add his heavy first touch to poor at shielding a ball, slow to turn, and ponderous in transition, often carrying the ball away from goal to avoid losing it – playing alongside Havertz is going to expose Gyökeres lack of technical ability – he is way behind many forwards in the Premiership on technical ability. Gyökeres has scored his pile of goals playing top of pyramid in a counter attacking team, like Amorim’s United and all mourinho teams of course – Gyökeres wouldn’t be expected to score the same volume of goals in premiership, as he will face a different test with clubs so often prepared to defend deep – to get to about 20 would be about the limit for a player so technically limited. Gyökeres cannot play multiple positions, he offers nothing if he comes deep. Gyökeres would be most useful in Man U’s system, or any team playing counter attack – but arsenals tactical approach under Arteta is quite the opposite set up, Arsenal’s dynamic attacking style, and G’s so obvious lack of versatility, doesn’t fit into this Arsenal playing style at all. His lack of versatility doesn’t align with how Arsenal play keep ball and probe against clubs so often prepared to defend deep, even in their own patch.
Ask yourself how often in Club and international football a player has looked great in a side no one is in full defensive mode against, but useless and frustrated against a low block, where they are asked to bring their technical skills to teamwork probing away. That’s Gyökeres in a nutshell. I don’t for a moment think, after so much consideration, Arsenal will be daft enough to end up signing Gyökeres.
For starters, we are definitely on for him. No question about that.
I also have suspected he might struggle to keep up with the Premier League. But he could also become another Haaland…after all people like me thought Haaland won’t make it in the EPL but he’s turned it into a farmer’s league.
I prefer we sign Osimhen. I believe he would suit our play more than Gyokeres and finish off the gazillion chances we create but don’t have the striker to put away
Osimhen is fox in the box, that is a better call than counter attacker Gyökeres. There has been at least 2 attacks every Arsenal match where the ball zipped across the box without a striker instinctively gambling for the tap in, Osimhen would have gobbled those up with his poacher style. Add to that, no striker better in the air in world football at the moment than Osimhen. When you consider other things, wage costs, attitude, injuries, aggressive gangly style officials don’t like, you notice he has been bombed out of Italy playing in a Turkish side for some reason. Sounds like a typical Chelsea signing to me.
We should sign a more versatile and technical number 9 who has proven themselves in a far stronger league, and won’t have problem helping defensive shape – Sesko and Martinez for example. Or improve on Attacking Midfielders by signing Cunha or Nkunku, both have natural first touch and natural at receiving the ball, can hold the ball up, turn on a sixpence, and so provide the skills Gyökeres can’t bring with him.
A team with Sesko and Cunha in it would not be as predictable and easy to defend against as a side with Gyökeres in it for sure – they would produce innovative and unexpected match winners. That’s exactly what takes this Arsenal side to the next level. Has this season not proved we are too predictable, so easy to defend against? If no, then, add the even greater predictability and technique skills drop off Gyökeres to the side.
Moon Girl, if we want a CF that is more clinical than Havertz, Sesko is not the answer. Sesko has played in 32 Bundesliga games and scored 13 goals. Havertz has played 21 PL games and has 9 goals. They both miss easy chances.
In my opinion we shouldn’t be spending £60M/£70M on a player that’s no better than what we already have.
@Moongirl.
How did you get that ability to predict the future with such certainty and confidence?
You already know with absolutely certainty that Gyökeres will struggle and fail.
And on top of that you know that Sesko will be better even if he is no better than Havertz. Have you actually watched Sesko play and not through these 5 second YouTube clips? He plays similar to Havertz, very tall, similar technique and style, drops into midfield a lot etc.
Sesko goes very quiet in many games too.. If we want a project young striker then Sesko might be one. But I don’t think that many of our sensationalist fans will have the patience for that. They don’t do patience.
If you don’t rate Havertz that much then Sesko is not that better in my opinion. They both have a similar stature and styel of play.
People want a 25-30 goals striker while Seska averages about 20 a season and Gyökeres scored more than 4O goals last season and has about 50 goals this season.
Another Arsenal – Chelsea tussle reminiscent of the Mykhailo Mudryk saga eh?
This one will be won hands down by Arsenal because Chelsea won’t be playing Champions League football next season
As for those arguing against the signing of Gyokeres, why are you guys just looking at his domestic performances; what about his impressive CL stats?
I am so surprise and disappointed that some already see that Viktor Will fail, point of correction he played for Coventry scoring over 50goals that means he has played in premiership before but you believe Sesko who hasn’t wil perform better than him!. I will happy if Arsenal signs Viktor because he has the strength to bully defenders and has goal sense. Osimhen would have been the best but seems Arsenal is not looking towards that side. If we will still get left back the I believe a good striker like Viktor is what we need to can convert chances.