European giant is now looking to land Arsenal man after watching him

Kieran Tierney has been on the radar of Real Madrid for some time now and Arsenal might have to brace themselves for an offer from the Spanish side.

The left-back is one of the finest in the world and he has been important to Arsenal’s rise on the league table.

Tierney has had some bad injuries since he joined the club, but when he is fit, you can tell that he is one of the best players they have.

The Scotsman’s performances haven’t gone unnoticed and Arsenal might have to deal with losing him soon.

90mins claims Madrid has been watching him for some time and they have concluded he would be the right fit for them.

They are now contemplating on making a move for the former Celtic star by the end of this season.

The Spaniards have Ferland Mendy and Marcelo as their main left-backs now, but Tierney could replace one of them.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We signed Tierney as one of the finest defenders in Scotland and he has continued to get better.

He is still just 24 and has so many years ahead of him in top level football.

If Madrid moves for him in the summer, Arsenal will need to show they mean business by rejecting the Spanish side’s offer.

