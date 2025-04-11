European giant is pushing to sign 100m euros Arsenal star

Real Madrid have not abandoned their long-standing interest in Arsenal defender William Saliba, as the French international continues to produce consistently commanding performances at the heart of the Gunners’ defence.

Saliba has reportedly been on the Spanish club’s radar for some time, with his composure, positioning, and physical presence establishing him as one of the most highly regarded centre-backs in world football. His performances this season have only served to strengthen that view, with his contributions playing a key role in Arsenal’s strong defensive record.

Arsenal, for their part, remain determined to retain Saliba’s services for the foreseeable future. The club are reportedly working behind the scenes to offer him a new contract, reflecting his importance to the team’s long-term plans. However, renewed interest from Madrid may force the Gunners into a more urgent position as they seek to fend off the attention of one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

In midweek, Saliba was given the opportunity to showcase his quality directly against Real Madrid, with the two sides meeting in a closely contested fixture. Arsenal managed to keep a clean sheet on the night, and Saliba’s display against Madrid’s attacking line did not go unnoticed.

According to Fichajes, the Spanish giants have placed Saliba back at the top of their defensive shortlist. The report states that Madrid is prepared to table an offer of up to €100 million in an attempt to lure the defender to the Santiago Bernabéu. They reportedly believe that such a substantial bid could be enough to persuade Arsenal to part ways with one of their most prized assets.

The situation places the Gunners in a difficult position. While such a fee would represent a significant financial return, Saliba’s form has made him an indispensable figure in the current squad. Losing him could require a major outlay to secure a replacement of similar quality, assuming such a player is even available on the market.

Certain individuals in a squad should be considered unsellable, and Saliba is arguably one of them. His consistency and influence make him not only a key player for the present but also a foundational piece for Arsenal’s future ambitions.

