European giants consider releasing Arsenal target this month

Barcelona are claimed to be considering cutting up the contract of Ousmane Dembele, a player linked to a number of clubs including Arsenal.

The Gunners are believed to be in the market for another forward, with question marks over the futures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Nicolas Pepe and Eddie Nketiah.

While we continue to be linked with a number of options, news that Dembele could well be made available for nothing would be an option that we would surely have to be considering.

The Frenchman can play anywhere across the front three, but operates best off the wing, while our priority should be for a striker to come into the fold instead.

A player of Ousmane’s ability doesn’t become available for free very often however, and his capture would be extremely difficult I’m sure, but we would definitely have to at least try if he was cut from is contract.

Sport.es reports that Barcelona are frustrated with his refusal to sign a new deal, despite supposed positive talks with manager Xavi, and they now claim that they do not wish to use him as a key player, and would prefer to agree a deal to allow him to leave for nothing this month in order to free up space in their wage budget for further additions.

Would bringing in both Vlahovic and Ousmane bridge the gap between Arsenal and the top teams?

Patrick