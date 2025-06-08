European giants interested in Arsenal winger, with the club reportedly willing to sell

Gabriel Martinelli’s time at Arsenal could be entering a critical phase, with fresh reports linking the Brazilian winger to a summer move away.
According to GIVEMESPORT, European giants including AC Milan are tracking the 23-year-old, who has struggled for consistency in recent seasons. Once tipped to reach world-class status after his explosive arrival in 2019, Martinelli’s development has hit a plateau, though there’s still belief he can fulfil his early promise.
Milan eye Martinelli as Leão replacement
AC Milan are said to be stepping up their search for a new winger amid growing interest in Rafael Leão. With Bayern Munich keen on the Portuguese star, Milan are preparing contingency plans, and Martinelli is reportedly high on their shortlist, alongside Manchester City’s Jack Grealish.
Arsenal are believed to be open to letting Martinelli leave, but only for a fee north of £50 million. The club are not actively pushing him out the door, but his sale could help fund their summer transfer business.
Despite the speculation, Martinelli isn’t looking to force an exit. With two years left on his deal and wages around £180,000 per week, the Brazilian is said to be committed to fighting for his place, even if another winger arrives.
Rodrygo in, Martinelli out?
The challenge for Martinelli is clear: Arsenal are actively pursuing reinforcements on the left wing, and Real Madrid’s Rodrygo has emerged as a key target. A signing of that calibre would likely push Martinelli down the pecking order.
While that would strengthen the squad overall, it may also limit Martinelli’s minutes. With a crucial summer ahead, both club and player face a big decision.
Would a swap deal involving Rafael Leão make sense for Arsenal if Milan show serious intent?
Let us know what you think in the comments below.
Benjamin Kenneth
Would be a mistake in my opinion.
Name me a player who has had a good, consistent, productive season on the LW.
Every year we have a new LB, and Martinelli gets no overlapping support, and is isolated and double teamed because of Arteta’s obsession with inverted LB and possession over purpose.
Problem is the tactics, not the player. Martinelli was growing and improving under Emery, we saw the results.
However, he has been stagnant under Arteta, and he is not the only one. At what point do we question the tactics and style of play?
Spending 1.2 billion? Spending 1.5 billion?
How many new players need to be brought in before we focus on our insipid tactics?
Pls tell us were Emery tactice let us to? You don’t compare his tactice with Ateta……matineli performance is inconsistence …..Emery at Aston villa with his experience is not better than Ateta for now, may be with time. Don’t forget Ateta tactice outrun big teams .
I quite agree with Durand. Lack of overlapping support which B. Saks overwhelmingly enjoys (with the movement of Odegaard) is the main challenge of G. Martinelli. The lad is a good winger anytime. Whatever the case may be, Arteta should sign his ‘worldie’ Rodrigo before selling the fan fav Martinelli. I remain gutted to see K. Tierney leave and I couldn’t have predicted Arsenal’s lethargy in the current summer transfer. It is painful to wash us drag our foots this way. Whether Arsenal succeed or fail in 2025/2026, it will be decided in this current window
My opinion is to keep Martinelli and let Trossard free,he has done it,while doing all the work to bring in Nico. That plater can make something from nothing and he has the strength. Nico is a better option now that we have Spanish players,the chemistry will be supper good. Thanks
Arsenal always sells it’s prime performers for cheap, and then goes and buys underperforming rejects expensively.!!! What kind of heads are in that boardroom.
They chicken out of the Leao deal, want to sell Martinelli and get Sane in his place????. Just disgusting. Another Havertz deal.
Arsenal should not Let Martinillis leave the team as they play lots of games, many injuries, at times he can play as a striker,premier league is very tough,don’t be surprised the striker failing to jell with the team,and Martin is there to help
Spot on Durand!!
I don’t know if a fit Tomiyasu would have helped Martinelli, but we had a fully fit Kieren Tierney sitting on the bench who definitely would have done.
Of course we have to support MA’s style of play, but it does seem talents such as Martinelli(?), Tierney, ESR and Martinez are to readily let go.