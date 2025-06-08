European giants interested in Arsenal winger, with the club reportedly willing to sell

Gabriel Martinelli’s time at Arsenal could be entering a critical phase, with fresh reports linking the Brazilian winger to a summer move away.

According to GIVEMESPORT, European giants including AC Milan are tracking the 23-year-old, who has struggled for consistency in recent seasons. Once tipped to reach world-class status after his explosive arrival in 2019, Martinelli’s development has hit a plateau, though there’s still belief he can fulfil his early promise.

Milan eye Martinelli as Leão replacement

AC Milan are said to be stepping up their search for a new winger amid growing interest in Rafael Leão. With Bayern Munich keen on the Portuguese star, Milan are preparing contingency plans, and Martinelli is reportedly high on their shortlist, alongside Manchester City’s Jack Grealish.

Arsenal are believed to be open to letting Martinelli leave, but only for a fee north of £50 million. The club are not actively pushing him out the door, but his sale could help fund their summer transfer business.

Despite the speculation, Martinelli isn’t looking to force an exit. With two years left on his deal and wages around £180,000 per week, the Brazilian is said to be committed to fighting for his place, even if another winger arrives.

Rodrygo in, Martinelli out?

The challenge for Martinelli is clear: Arsenal are actively pursuing reinforcements on the left wing, and Real Madrid’s Rodrygo has emerged as a key target. A signing of that calibre would likely push Martinelli down the pecking order.

While that would strengthen the squad overall, it may also limit Martinelli’s minutes. With a crucial summer ahead, both club and player face a big decision.

Would a swap deal involving Rafael Leão make sense for Arsenal if Milan show serious intent?

Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Benjamin Kenneth

