European giants join Arsenal in coveting the signature of midfield target

The race to sign Thomas Partey continues to hot up as the summer transfer window draws closer.

The Ghanaian has been on the radar of Arsenal for much of the summer, however, Mikel Arteta’s side is yet to make a formal bid for his signature.

His performances in the Champions League games against Liverpool this season showed just how the player has matured and can perform on the biggest stage.

The report from the Sun claims that Arteta believes that adding him to his midfield would make his team better and help them successfully challenge for a top-four place next season.

However, the Gunners face increasing competition for his signature from several top teams, including his present team.

The same report claims that PSG is considering activating his release clause, which is less than £50 million.

Bayern Munich is looking to replace Javi Martinez in the summer and they have made Partey one of the players who can replace the veteran Spaniard.

In a boost to Arsenal’s chances, the player’s father seems to prefer for his son to move to the Emirates. However, the Gunners would have to strike a deal with his team.

Arsenal is also expecting the coronavirus outbreak to curtail their transfer business, and it is unclear how much they would be willing to spend on Partey.