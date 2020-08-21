European giants join Arsenal in the race for Lyon ace

Juventus and Real Madrid have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Lyon star, Houssem Aouar.

The 22-year-old has emerged as one of the most promising young midfielders in the world at the moment.

He starred for Lyon as they reached the semifinal of this season’s Champions League even though they didn’t end the last Ligue 1 season in a European place.

Lyon is known for being a selling club as long as their asking price is met and the French side will not stand in his way if he wants to leave.

Mundo Deportivo claims that Real Madrid and Juventus have joined the chase, although the article focuses more on the interest from the former side.

It claims that because the midfielder is from the same African country as Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane -Algeria, he idolizes the French manager which gives Madrid the edge in the race.

Mikel Arteta is looking to bolster his options this summer ahead of his first full season as Arsenal’s manager and a new midfielder is one type of player that he will love to have.

Aouar will fit the bill at Arsenal as he is young and energetic and can be developed even further by Arteta.