European giants keen on tempting Arsenal with swap deal offer for Martinelli

Juventus are claimed to be willing to test the resolve of Arsenal by trying to tempt them into allowing Gabriel Martinelli to leave with the offer of Arthur Melo as part of the deal.

The Gunners are believed to have tried to land the midfielder in January, only to have their loan offer rejected by the Serie A side, but we are rumoured to have retained our interest in him.

Arthur is likely to be open to a move, especially with the World Cup coming up later in the year, with the likes of Adrien Rabiot, Manuel Locatelli, Denis Zakaria already vying for minutes in the central roles, and with Paul Pogba seemingly on his way there also.

Juve are now claimed to be keen on cashing in on our interest in the former Barcelona star, by trying to tempt us into a deal which would allow Martinelli to move in the opposite direction, a move which Gunners fans will not be hoping is entertained.

Our youngster has shown immense potential, and looks to be a superstar in the making, but he is so raw that it is hard to judge just how far he can go. I don’t think there is a single Arsenal fan out there that would be happy to see him go, while I would be even more annoyed given that I don’t want to see Artur arrive either.

I really do not rate the 25 year-old, and think that I would rather stick with Elneny and Xhaka then have him in our side, and needless to be said, I dont want Martinelli to leave at all either.

If Gabi had to go, how much would we have to accept for the fans to be content with his departure?

Patrick

