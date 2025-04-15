European giants lining up to beat Arsenal to top goalkeeper signing

Joan Garcia was Arsenal’s primary target to replace Aaron Ramsdale at the beginning of the current season. The Spanish goalkeeper held discussions with the Gunners over several weeks, during which he reportedly agreed to personal terms. However, negotiations ultimately collapsed when Espanyol refused to compromise on their demand for the full payment of Garcia’s release clause.

As a result, Arsenal opted for a temporary solution, securing the services of Neto on a loan deal to provide backup in the goalkeeping department. Despite this change in direction, the Gunners have not lost interest in Garcia, and a renewed pursuit is expected once the season concludes.

However, Arsenal may now face stiff competition for the Spaniard’s signature. According to La Grada Ràdio, both Manchester City and Real Madrid have been monitoring Garcia’s progress and are preparing to rival Arsenal in the upcoming transfer window. These two clubs, both considered among the elite in European football, are expected to present a serious challenge in convincing Garcia of their respective projects.

The 23-year-old—renowned for his shot-stopping ability, composure under pressure, and distribution—has continued to attract attention with his performances. His growth at Espanyol has positioned him as one of Spain’s most promising young goalkeepers, and a move away from the La Liga side now appears increasingly likely.

With multiple suitors vying for his services, Garcia must evaluate which club offers the most suitable path for his development. While Arsenal were once frontrunners in the race, the added interest from City and Madrid complicates matters significantly.

Nonetheless, Arsenal can still offer a clear proposition. Garcia would be brought in as a dependable second-choice goalkeeper behind David Raya, with the potential to earn more regular minutes as he adapts to the Premier League. This assurance of playing time, coupled with the Gunners’ long-term vision under Mikel Arteta, may still prove attractive.

Although the competition is tougher than before, Arsenal’s interest in Garcia remains strong, and the coming transfer window will reveal whether they can successfully complete a move that narrowly eluded them just months ago.