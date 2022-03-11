European giants open to allow Arsenal target free transfer this summer

Juventus are claimed to be open to the idea of allowing Paulo Dybala to quit the club at the end of his contract this summer, with a number of clubs including Arsenal believed to be keen.

The Argentine forward has been a key player in Turin in recent years, but injuries has hampered his ability to show his best on a consistent basis. Last term he rarely strung three performances together, although this term he has been immense when fit, despite being in and out of the team due to various reasons.

Dybala in fact remains missing as they look to take on Sampdoria this weekend, with him not being named in their confirmed 19-man playing squad, which appears to have gone against him as he looks to secure a new deal.

La Gazzetta (via CaughtOffside) claims that the Old Lady are now willing to allow their former star to leave for free this summer, with him no longer being thought of as an important member of the side.

Juventus fans are unlikely to accept such news about one of their favourite players, but the likes of Arsenal and a number of other clubs across Europe will be thinking up their offers for him in the coming months, with the forward currently allowed to discuss a potetial free transfer with respective clubs outside of Italy.

Would Dybala fit in at the Emirates?

Patrick