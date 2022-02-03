European giants preparing a move for Arsenal loanee

Arsenal faces a battle to keep William Saliba at the club, according to a recent report.

The Frenchman hasn’t kicked a ball for the Gunners as Mikel Arteta doesn’t think he is good enough for his team.

He has thrived on loan spells at Nice and Marseille in the last two seasons, and he should return as a much better player in the summer.

We expect him to become a key member of the Arsenal first team from next season.

However, he has done well enough to attract the attention of top European clubs now.

Calciomercato.it says Italian sides, AC Milan and Inter Milan have an interest in his signature.

They are being joined by Real Madrid among his list of suitors. Their interest means Arsenal now faces a serious fight to keep him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba has spent the last three seasons of his Arsenal deal away from the club, and we should be thinking about handing him a new deal now.

However, considering that he doesn’t feel valued at the Emirates and the interest from these European sides, he might ask to leave when he returns.

It is hard to fault him if he insists on leaving because any player would do the same if they don’t feel valued by their employer.