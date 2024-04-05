European giants pull clear of Arsenal in race to sign goal machine

Victor Osimhen is a highly sought-after player, and some Arsenal fans are hopeful that he will join their club.

While the Gunners have been the highest scorers in the Premier League this season, it’s widely acknowledged that they still require a leading striker.

This is why they have been linked with moves for Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres, among others.

Mikel Arteta’s side is determined to secure one of several high-profile strikers available on the market in the summer.

Arteta is currently working with the options available to him and maximising their potential, but Arsenal is expected to sign a proven goalscorer when the season concludes.

However, it appears Osimhen may not be headed to Arsenal, as a report from Corriere dello Sport suggests that PSG is now leading the race for the Nigerian striker.

Osimhen has reportedly been identified as the primary target to replace Kylian Mbappe, who is set to depart the French side in the summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Osimhen has been one of the best strikers around for several seasons, and it is not a surprise that a top club like PSG wants him.

If he is our number one target, then we should make our move for him regardless of this news and try to defeat the Ligue 1 side to sign him.

