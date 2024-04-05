European giants pull clear of Arsenal in race to sign goal machine

Victor Osimhen is a highly sought-after player, and some Arsenal fans are hopeful that he will join their club.
While the Gunners have been the highest scorers in the Premier League this season, it’s widely acknowledged that they still require a leading striker.
This is why they have been linked with moves for Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres, among others.
Mikel Arteta’s side is determined to secure one of several high-profile strikers available on the market in the summer.
Arteta is currently working with the options available to him and maximising their potential, but Arsenal is expected to sign a proven goalscorer when the season concludes.
However, it appears Osimhen may not be headed to Arsenal, as a report from Corriere dello Sport suggests that PSG is now leading the race for the Nigerian striker.
Osimhen has reportedly been identified as the primary target to replace Kylian Mbappe, who is set to depart the French side in the summer.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Osimhen has been one of the best strikers around for several seasons, and it is not a surprise that a top club like PSG wants him.
If he is our number one target, then we should make our move for him regardless of this news and try to defeat the Ligue 1 side to sign him.
ADMIN COMMENT
We don’t need any of Osinhiem, Goykeres, Toney, Zickzee, Fugerson, Evanilson, Boniface or Sesko.
The only striker that came close to our standard is Isak. However, the biggest event this Summer will be on how we can pull out the electric speed and highly gifted Samu Omorodion out from Atletico Madrid.
The 6’4″ monster that is just 20 years old is displaying a feat that shows he can directly compete with Haalland in the Premiership if taken to an organised club like Arsenal.
There are rumours that Atletico Madrid are desperate to increase his 53 million pounds present release clause, as many big clubs are circling despite just being on loan at Alaves. Arsenal should, just like Partey case, use 55m pounds to wrestle him out, along with 86m pounds Rodrygo of Real Madrid. In return we will sell Gabriel Jesus, Trossard and Tierney to balance the book.