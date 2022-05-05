European giants regret rejecting signing after deal agreed for Arsenal star

Galatasaray are claimed to have had a deal sewn up to sign Mo Elneny in the winter window, before a change in management blocked his signing from Arsenal.
The Turkish giants have endured a season to forget, sitting in the bottom half of the Super Lig throughout the campaign, with manager Fatih Terim requesting three signings, Mo Elneny, Trezeguet and Gedson Fernandes, with all deals being worked on before the Turkish manager was sacked 10 days into the window.
After he was replaced, his replacement decided to divert their attention to alternative signings, and Gala are now claimed to be frustrated at that decision, with Trezeguet impressing for İstanbul Başakşehir while Elneny has found form in our side of late.
Milliyet reports that they have serious regret about their decision to turn down their signings after agreements were made, and it is easy to see why.
Thankfully we didn’t sell him, as our squad was left light as things stood already, and his return to the line-up alongside Eddie Nketiah has been crucial to our return to form amidst a number of absentees as our side steered ourselves back on course for the Champions League places.
Do you think Arsenal opted against signing a midfielder in January because the Elneny deal broke down?
Patrick
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Video – Mikel Arteta Talks about Arsenal’s massive win over West Ham, injuries and the team’s “character”
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
Fair play he’s been absolutely brilliant these last few weeks
Him along side Xhaka has now got us back fighting for the top 4 place ,maybe the great Arsene knew what he was doing after all regarding these 2 transfers
Then I wonder , DAN , how Arsene could plausibly explain away the intervening years between his signing and these last few games, when Elneny was, in all but a mere handful of games in all that time, a really poor player and hardly used, even by Wenger?
Absolutely not jon
He was used as a back up which is exactly what he was bought for
Wenger left and he was sent out on loan in between he was bought back and played some great games before being moved back out on loan now back he as once again showed what a player who cost 5 million can actually do regarding helping out the team when he was apparently not anywhere near the first team .
As much as I love partey when he as a good game Elneny and Xhaka have probably got us top 4 with their last few performances ,hence why I said thank you to Wenger as both players were deemed not good enough .
The he last few games the best players have been players not signed by Arteta but the great Arsene.
DAN THEN WE WILL HAVE TO DISAGREE AND MAJORLY OVER ELNENYS USE TO US.
Don’t get me wrong though, he is a top man and real trouper but just too poor for my taste and is hardly ever picked across the years.
We will be in Europe next year in one or other comp and we will need far betterquality than him, despite his excellent attitude. Just my view though, DAN.
Definitely one of the reasons if not the only reason.
Let’s be honest here, are there better miidfielders than xhaka, Elneny, sambi, maitland-niles and even an unfit Partey?.
Forget sentiment, this is a major area where we are poor.
We are non existent in the striking department too.
a