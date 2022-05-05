European giants regret rejecting signing after deal agreed for Arsenal star

Galatasaray are claimed to have had a deal sewn up to sign Mo Elneny in the winter window, before a change in management blocked his signing from Arsenal.

The Turkish giants have endured a season to forget, sitting in the bottom half of the Super Lig throughout the campaign, with manager Fatih Terim requesting three signings, Mo Elneny, Trezeguet and Gedson Fernandes, with all deals being worked on before the Turkish manager was sacked 10 days into the window.

After he was replaced, his replacement decided to divert their attention to alternative signings, and Gala are now claimed to be frustrated at that decision, with Trezeguet impressing for İstanbul Başakşehir while Elneny has found form in our side of late.

Milliyet reports that they have serious regret about their decision to turn down their signings after agreements were made, and it is easy to see why.

Thankfully we didn’t sell him, as our squad was left light as things stood already, and his return to the line-up alongside Eddie Nketiah has been crucial to our return to form amidst a number of absentees as our side steered ourselves back on course for the Champions League places.

Do you think Arsenal opted against signing a midfielder in January because the Elneny deal broke down?

Patrick

