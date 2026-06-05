European giants set to battle it out over Arsenal star

Riccardo Calafiori is regarded as one of the finest defenders in Europe at present, with the Italian attracting interest from several of the continent’s leading clubs.
He has spent two seasons at Arsenal, during which he has won one Premier League title while also reaching the finals of the Champions League and the Carabao Cup. His performances have continued to improve, and Mikel Arteta’s side are determined to keep him as a central figure in their plans. His consistency has made him a key presence in both domestic and European competitions.
Rising European Interest
His development has not gone unnoticed across Europe, and his growing influence has placed him firmly on the radar of several elite clubs who are monitoring his progress closely. Observers have noted his tactical awareness and ability to adapt across different defensive roles.
Both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are understood to admire the defender, viewing him as a top-level addition who could strengthen their squads ahead of the next season, although they are aware that securing a transfer would be extremely difficult. His versatility is seen as a major asset in modern elite football.
Arsenal’s Transfer Position
Arsenal are expected to be active in the transfer market this summer, with several departures anticipated as part of a wider squad reshaping. However, Calafiori is not among those considered for a possible exit due to his consistent and outstanding performances, as ESPN reports that Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have developed an interest in signing him. The speculation highlights his rapid rise within the game and the attention he is receiving from top European sides.
The club view him as an important figure within Mikel Arteta’s system and would prefer to retain him ahead of other squad adjustments. As a result, his position at the Emirates Stadium is considered secure despite growing external interest. Arsenal’s hierarchy remain confident in his long-term importance to the squad structure.
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His injury record is a bit of concern.. nothing else.
Arsenal paid 40 million for him. Would need quite a large fee to get Arsenal to sell him. Talking about +60 million.
Its time to put some 100 mill price tags on our players especially when there is such high interest.
Not sure how true it is, but there’s a story doing the rounds that Calafiori turned down Real Madrid, saying that they can sign him on FIFA. Comedy gold if true.
HD that is brilliant!
So brilliant I’m just going to believe it anyway… Stuff of legends!
If that is true then he is already an Arsenal legend in my books.
He’s got the summer off to rest and hopefully fully heal from any niggles. Unless next season is hit and miss injury wise, I wouldn’t consider putting him on the transfer list
He seems happy enough where he is with Arteta at arsenal. Let’s hope he has better luck in so far as his fitness next season.