European giants set to rival Arsenal for Premier League star

Juventus and Barcelona have become the latest clubs to show an interest in Arsenal target Wilfried Zaha.

The attacker has been on the radar of the Gunners for a long time and he might change clubs this summer.

The Ivorian has had a fine season at Crystal Palace, however, his deal expires in the summer and he has not signed a new one yet.

While the Eagles want him to extend his stay, the winger could be considering another crack at a big club.

He had an opportunity to play for Manchester United earlier in his career, but he flopped at Old Trafford.

A new chance could arrive for him in the summer and Arsenal still wants to add him to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

However, a report on Standard Sports reveals Juve and Barca also have an interest in him and both clubs will compete with Arsenal to sign him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Beating Juve and Barca to the signature of Zaha will not be easy. However, the winger might have a preference for staying put in England.

If that is the case, we could easily win the race for his signature, but if he is open to leaving England, either of these clubs could beat us to his signature.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch Arteta’s thoughts ahead of our crucial clash with Chelsea…

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids