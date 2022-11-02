European giants targeting Arteta as a replacement for their manager

Barcelona is keeping tabs on Mikel Arteta as he impresses on the Arsenal bench.

The Catalans are struggling under the management of Xavi Hernandez, but Arsenal is thriving in England.

Arteta has transformed them from one of the Premier League’s underachievers to the top team in the division this season.

After earning huge results in recent weeks, they are currently at the top of the league table.

A report on Sports says Barca likes how Arsenal plays under the Spanish manager and the team’s discipline.

They are now keeping tabs on him and will make him their manager in the nearest future if he continues to succeed at the Emirates.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta has proven to be one of the finest managers around and we will be naïve to think other clubs are not watching him.

The ex-midfielder has proven he knows how to deliver and we will soon struggle to keep him.

However, we expect him to remain loyal to us, considering that we have trusted him even in times of difficulty.

He is also not done with the project at the Emirates and should continue working on it for now.

Hopefully, his team will keep performing well and end this season by winning a trophy for us.