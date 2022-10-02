European giants threaten Arsenal’s move for Premier League midfielder

Arsenal has been a long-term admirer of Youri Tielemans, and as he approaches becoming a free agent, they have a unique chance to make him one of their players.

However, he now has more suitors which they must battle to win the race for his signature.

Tielemans has made himself one of the best players in his position in the Premier League.

The reason he is not keen on signing an extension is that he believes he can play for a bigger club, and it is true.

Signing him as a free agent would be a smart piece of business for any club that wins the race for his signature.

A report on Calciomercato has now revealed the race for his signature is heating up.

It claims Juventus, Liverpool, and Real Madrid also want to add him to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

These clubs are the traditional powerhouses of European football, so they will give the Gunners a run for their money.

However, we are making obvious progress this season, and he can see we are one exciting team to join.

That could see him move to the Emirates over the other clubs.

However, we must work on the deal and remain persistent in our dealings.