European giants to go head to head for Arsenal midfielder in January

Juventus and Barcelona are poised to engage in a fierce tug-of-war for Jorginho during the upcoming January transfer window, according to a report from Calciomercatoweb.

The Italian-Brazilian midfielder has fallen out of favour at Arsenal following the arrival of Declan Rice, and it appears that both parties are amenable to parting ways in the months ahead.

Jorginho’s contract is set to expire at the end of June next year. This opens the door for Juventus or Barcelona to secure his services at a relatively modest cost in the January transfer window.

Juventus, in particular, have displayed a keen interest in Jorginho, viewing him as an ideal replacement for Paul Pogba. With Pogba facing a prolonged suspension due to a recent failed drug test, Juventus covets Jorginho’s experience and quality as a valuable addition to their midfield, providing much-needed stability.

Meanwhile, Barcelona is also in pursuit of Jorginho’s signature, as they seek a midfielder capable of orchestrating the tempo of the game and dictating play. Jorginho’s proficiency in this regard aligns seamlessly with Xavi’s style of play and vision for the team.

The outcome of this tussle for Jorginho’s services remains uncertain, but it promises to be a closely contested battle. Juventus and Barcelona both hold prominent positions in European football, and they are equally determined to secure a player of Jorginho’s calibre.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The prospective transfer of Jorginho from Arsenal to either Juventus or Barcelona appears to be a beneficial move for all parties concerned. Jorginho would have the opportunity to ply his trade at an elite European club, while Juventus or Barcelona would bolster their midfield with a quality experienced player.

From Arsenal’s perspective, the sale of Jorginho aligns with financial objectives. The Gunners are actively seeking to generate resources for new player acquisitions, and it’s evident that Jorginho does not occupy a pivotal role in Mikel Arteta’s plans.

