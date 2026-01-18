Mikel Arteta at the Bernabeu
Arsenal News Gooner News

European giants want Mikel Arteta to become their next coach

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta has been a stabilising presence at Arsenal, guiding the club from a difficult period to become one of the most feared teams in the Premier League. Under his leadership, the Gunners have built a strong and balanced squad, and the team’s current form reflects the hard work and strategic planning that has gone into their recent progress.

Arsenal are now firmly in contention for the league title, and there is a sense that this season could be pivotal for Arteta personally. Success in either the Premier League or the Champions League would mark a significant milestone in his managerial career. While the club are keen to retain him long term and discussions over a contract extension are understood to be ongoing, external interest has begun to emerge.

Real Madrid eye Arteta

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid are reportedly interested in appointing Arteta as their manager and could push to secure his services during the summer. The Spanish club are said to be impressed with the work he has done at the Emirates, and the president is particularly enthusiastic about the prospect of bringing him to the Bernabeu.

Arteta’s past association with Barcelona has not deterred Real Madrid from pursuing him. His reputation as a tactically astute coach, capable of building teams with a clear identity, has made him an attractive candidate for one of Europe’s most prestigious clubs. The interest highlights the high regard in which he is held beyond England, reflecting his growing status as one of the continent’s emerging top managers.

Rodrygo
Merino & Rodrygo (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Future considerations

While Arsenal would prefer to keep Arteta at the club for the long term, the potential opportunity to manage Real Madrid represents a significant career step for him. The coming months could be crucial, both for his future and for Arsenal’s aspirations. The Gunners remain focused on their current campaign, aiming to secure silverware and build on the foundations that Arteta has established, even as speculation about his next move continues.

Real Madrid’s interest underscores Arteta’s increasing value in the European football market and suggests that his next career decision could have major implications for both clubs involved.

______________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea takes steps that move them closer to beating Arsenal to Ligue 1 star
Arsenal man could return from injury for the Man Utd game
Anthony Gordon
Arsenal reignites their interest in Newcastle United man
Posted by

Tags Mikel Arteta

2 Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors