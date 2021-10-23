European Leagues fight back against Wenger’s World Cup plan

Football is gradually slipping away from the hands of the fans and the players are at the mercy of the organisations that run competitions for their clubs and national teams.

A new proposal to reshape the international calendar has been in the news lately and one of the key changes is hosting the FIFA World Cup every two years as against the current four-year period.

Former Arsenal boss, Arsene Wenger, who is now FIFA’s chief of global football development, is championing the new World Cup idea, and FIFA wants a major change to the international calendar to accommodate it.

But The Daily Mail reports that he has suffered a major setback in his bid to achieve that as the proposal has been rejected by European clubs.

European Leagues managing director Jacco Swart says the proposal will create too much shift in the balance of things as it stands now.

They are open to a change, but they insist it should be ‘as limited changes as possible.’

This comes as a major blow to Wenger’s plans, but I wonder why he would want such a drastic change to the footballing calendar.

One reason for that could be because Wenger has always been an innovator and he would always want to make changes everywhere he goes.

Even football fans and players haven’t exactly warmed up to the idea of having a World Cup every two years, considering that everyone likes to wait and look forward to it every four years.

We may not have heard the last of this proposal and it would be interesting to see what Wenger does next.