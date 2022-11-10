European manager accuses Arteta of being too aggressive on the touchline

Mikel Arteta can be one of the most animated figures on the touchline in any game and he is repeatedly getting stick for that.

The latest manager to be surprised and unhappy with the Spanish gaffer is FC Zürich boss Bo Henriksen.

Arsenal faced his team twice in the Europa League group stages and they were successful on both occasions.

The wins didn’t come with Arteta spending time on the sideline quietly, instead, the ex-midfielder was dramatic as usual.

Henriksen spoke about this opponent’s actions and insisted the Spaniard was over the top in some instances.

However, he admits Arteta eventually apologised after the game and it was accepted.

“We had some controversies in the match, where I thought he [Arteta] should have done some things differently because he incited his players. But like the fantastic guy he is, he came over after the game and said sorry,” he told Tipsbladet.

Arteta’s team has been successful this season and his passionate leadership style is one reason they are doing well.

As long as it works and his team gets the right results, we cannot tell him to stop.

He needs to keep his players focused and work hard towards earning the results they need.

