European manager accuses Arteta of being too aggressive on the touchline

Mikel Arteta can be one of the most animated figures on the touchline in any game and he is repeatedly getting stick for that.
The latest manager to be surprised and unhappy with the Spanish gaffer is FC Zürich boss Bo Henriksen.
Arsenal faced his team twice in the Europa League group stages and they were successful on both occasions.
The wins didn’t come with Arteta spending time on the sideline quietly, instead, the ex-midfielder was dramatic as usual.
Henriksen spoke about this opponent’s actions and insisted the Spaniard was over the top in some instances.
However, he admits Arteta eventually apologised after the game and it was accepted.
“We had some controversies in the match, where I thought he [Arteta] should have done some things differently because he incited his players. But like the fantastic guy he is, he came over after the game and said sorry,” he told Tipsbladet.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Arteta’s team has been successful this season and his passionate leadership style is one reason they are doing well.
As long as it works and his team gets the right results, we cannot tell him to stop.
He needs to keep his players focused and work hard towards earning the results they need.
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
Personally think he looks like a clown when he’s jumping up and down,but he’s styled himself off pep even down to the cashmere jumpers .
Not a fan of the style ,but if it brings success likes it’s done for the two most animated managers in Pep and Klopp then so be it .
Only a few managers these days that look calm and collected ,Howe being one of them and look how good they are doing .
Said it before and i will say it again. He needs to calm down and be more professional when the game is on. Its not a good look or a good practice.
DNt waste ur time, It’s never gonna happen. Dats his personality. 30% of coaches in EPL do that. He has been like that since he started managing arsenal, Everyone is suddenly angry now bcos his team is on top of the league table
No! People are pointing out what could be something that undermines what he is trying to do. There’s a big difference between being passionate and being an ass. I have no problem with passion but like Xhaka, there is a massive difference between professionalism and boneheaded. As far as i am concerned, if he is losing it, he isnt doing his job properly. If he is level headed, he can make level headed decisions, that might need making.
You people complain about just anything, Arsenal’s performance, playing and not playing first team players in Europa and cups, winning without scoring 5 goals and now Arteta’s reactions outside the field? God have mercy, we have the worst fans in the world pathetic.
What if I tell you to change your personality just because you are Arsenal’s coach? You love your life, you love your personality but you another to pretend what he is not? One question please, does Arteta’s aggressiveness affect the opponent’s performance in any way?
Does it affect his?