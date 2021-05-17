European powerhouses could scupper Arsenal’s plans for Frenchman

Arsenal is serious about signing Eduardo Camavinga this summer, but they face competition from two European powerhouses.

The Gunners are still rebuilding their team and will bolster their options in the summer.

Camavinga is one of the players that they have thought about signing and the 18-year-old would represent a perfect long-term investment for them.

He broke into the Rennes team at 16 and has already played for the senior France national team.

Several top European teams are paying attention to his development with his current team tipped to sell him in the summer.

This is because he has a year left on his current deal and they risk losing him for nothing if they don’t sell him at the next opportunity.

Marca says Arsenal is keen to sign him, but so are Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Both European heavyweights have the prestige of Champions League football to offer him.

Arsenal, however, can guarantee him playing time, which is important to his current development.

The Gunners will need to do a lot of convincing to get the deal done if they can meet Rennes’ asking price.

They will be in a better position if they secure Europa League football, but that would be tough to achieve.