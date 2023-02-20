Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

European sides join English clubs in race to sign Arsenal youngster

Folarin Balogun has been one of the hottest strikers in European football this season as he spends the season on loan at Reims.

The Arsenal youngster has been in fine form and has already hit double figures in league goals, making several clubs take an interest in him.

The youngster dominated youth football at Arsenal and has made a good step up to the senior team at Reims. Will he return to the Emirates in the summer?

Reports claim several Premier League clubs have an interest in him and AC Milan is also keen.

Tuttomercatoweb has now revealed that Olympique Marseille and Villarreal are suitors for the New York-born striker, as well.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun has been in superb form this season and would certainly show he has what it takes to thrive in England if he returns to the Premier League.

However, he would struggle to play ahead of Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus, so we probably should prepare for life without him for now.

However, if Mikel Arteta decides he is a better option than Nketiah, we should sell him and make Balogun one of our main goal outlets.

It will be an important summer for Balogun and we expect the club to make a good decision on his future.

  1. Why do we have to sell Nketiah if we bring Balogun back? Keep them both, along with Jesus and we don’t need to spend big on another forward. With Balogun’s stats in France, if he was not an Arsenal player we would be going all out to sign him, with fans on here screaming “get him”!

    1. I think it’s just that he’s not good enough.

      He’s not consistent in banging in the goals, which is what he does best and he doesn’t have the footballing skills to make up for it in other ways.

      The strength of a player like Jesus is that when he has a bit of a goal drought he’s making things happen for the team as a whole. But there ain’t many of him around – when MA called him “a unique player” he was spot on.

