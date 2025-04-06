Even a Liverpool pundit admits Everton’s penalty was soft

Former Liverpool player turned pundit Danny Murphy has voiced his disagreement with the decision to award Everton a penalty against Arsenal, describing it as “soft” despite his clear preference for Liverpool to win the Premier League title.

Arsenal appeared to be on course for a vital win in the fixture until they conceded a controversial penalty following a VAR review. The resulting spot kick was successfully converted, and the Gunners were unable to find another goal before the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

This result has further dented Arsenal’s title hopes, with Mikel Arteta’s side dropping two valuable points at a critical stage of the season. Depending on Liverpool’s result later today, the gap between the two teams could widen to as much as 14 points. Given the competitiveness at the top of the table, any further slip-ups could prove costly for Arsenal, who were clearly aggrieved by the officiating decision that significantly influenced the outcome of the match.

It is not the first time Arsenal have been left frustrated by officiating, and the decision in this match has sparked further debate. Even Murphy, speaking on BBC Match of the Day, acknowledged the penalty was harsh. As cited by the programme, he stated:

“I personally make him right (Arteta), it was a weird one for me because part of me, my Liverpool bias, thinks please give the penalty. But actually I think it’s a really bad decision – it’s never a penalty to me. If anything you could argue that Harrison has kind of, they’re both tugging and pulling each other a bit… it’s a bit soft isn’t it.”

Murphy’s comments reflect a sentiment shared by many neutrals, who found the penalty award perplexing, particularly when viewed in slow motion. The decision has only added to the growing scrutiny surrounding the consistency of officiating and VAR intervention in the Premier League this season.