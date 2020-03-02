Even after four trials Man Utd still did not see the quality in Gabriel Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli met Paul Pogba at Manchester United, yet the Red Devils refused to sign him after four trials.

Manchester United will be pinching themselves now when they see Gabriel Martinelli turning out and scoring goals for Arsenal as they missed the chance to sign the Brazilian earlier.

Martinelli only joined Arsenal at the start of this season, but the Brazilian made four visits to Manchester United and he trialled with them each time.

However, the Red Devils still didn’t see enough in him to convince them that a permanent move for the teenager was a sensible decision to make.

He returned to his local side, Ituano, which had ties with Manchester United and Arsenal signed him last summer.

He has recently talked about his experience at Old Trafford including how he met senior figures at United like Marouani Fellaini and Paul Pogba.

He said, as quoted by Goal.com: “There was a partnership between Ituano and Manchester United which allowed me to go there every year, for four years, to train with boys my age or older.

“That was nice, because I got a first taste of what English football was like. I met Marouane Fellaini, Patrice Evra and Paul Pogba, and made sure I got a photo with all of them.

“They didn’t make an offer, so I returned to Ituano and kept doing my job there.”

Martinelli has since been a revelation at the Emirates and has repaid the Gunners’ faith in him by scoring ten goals and providing four assists in an impressive debut campaign.