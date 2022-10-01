“Even before the sending off,” Ben Jacobs argues the red card made no difference

CBS Sports’ Ben Jacobs argues that Arsenal was still on top of their game against Tottenham even when both teams had 11 men on the pitch.

Arsenal beat the Lilywhites 3-1 this afternoon, and one of the turning points in the game was the sending off of Emerson Royal.

Spurs would feel they could have gotten at least a point from the fixture if they didn’t play the closing stages a man down.

However, Jacobs followed the game and insists Arsenal was on top even before the Lilywhites went a man down.

He tweeted:

“Arsenal brilliant again and go four clear at the top. Dominated Spurs, even before the sending off. Brilliant finishes from Partey and Xhaka and Jesus with his first NLD goal.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We were on top of this game from the moment the referee blew the whistle for kick-off.

Spurs should feel lucky they were awarded a soft penalty which drew the game level.

At the moment, we are better than them because we are further ahead in our rebuild than they are.

But there are many more games left to play, and we must not get carried away by this win, instead, it should motivate us to go for more.