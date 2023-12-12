Even Emma Hayes admits that the Arsenal Women “won by a country mile”

There are dominant wins and scrappy wins. Arsenal Women’s victory over Chelsea was dominant. Even Chelsea manager Emma Hayes stated after the game that her team was at their worst and were terrible at practically everything when they were thrashed 4-1 at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal hadn’t beaten Chelsea in the WSL since 2021, so their victory was the perfect statement that things could change in the days to come; Arsenal is on track to end the Blues’ domination in the WSL.

“That’s as bad as I’ve seen us for a long time,” she said. “The better team won by a country mile.

“All phases of our play were poor. They bullied us. That is not us at our best today. That is us at our very worst.

“You have to get beaten; you can’t go a whole season unbeaten; there’s lots of top teams. But what you cannot do is give away three goals before the half and then give a mindless fourth. You’re giving it up.”

Many questioned why Arsenal offered Jonas Eidevall a new contract at the start of the season. Even though he failed to lead Arsenal to the Champions League this season, the club gave him a new contract. However, it appears that the club anticipated that Eidevall’s initiative would soon reach its apex.

With seven wins in a row, including victories over championship contenders Manchester City and Chelsea, I envision Arsenal continuing to soar and becoming the genuine deal.

Could we see a title double from the men and the women this season? (I hope so – I have had a little investment)

Michelle Maxwell

