Even Ian Wright thinks that Nketiah and Jesus “cannot afford to be missing chances”

If there’s one thing that is becoming evident, it is that in the winter transfer window, Mikel Arteta really needs be signing a quality striker to take Arsenal to the next level.

The latest to speak up about this transfer need is our legend, Ian Wright. Wright respects the work Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus are putting up when called upon to lead our attack; nevertheless, he feels their difficulty to capitalize on the many goal-sorting chance that goes their way makes them not influence Arteta’s attack in the way they should.

“You can’t question the endeavour of both of these players, Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah,” said Wright on the Stick to Football Podcast.

“But I look back at the Tottenham game, with the Jesus miss. For a player of his level, his calibre, to get into that position at 1–0 up, you have to [score].

“Those chances have to be buried. For what Arsenal are trying to do, the margins are so small now, you cannot afford to be missing chances like that.

“And what I’m seeing with Eddie also, yes, he’s working his socks off; no chances really made for him. The work off the ball, fantastic; same with Jesus.”

So far, if numerous stories are to be believed, Brentford’s outstanding striker, Ivan Toney, is the hitman who is most rumoured join us in the winter. Many pundits say he is the player our team needs to fight for the title. I guess we have to wait and see if we will bring him on board.

Daniel O

