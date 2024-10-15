Even if Saka and Martinelli are passed fit, should they play against Bournemouth?

Arsenal should not be risking all of these three injury doubts for the game against Bournemouth.

The Gunners have been rocked throughout this season by injuries to key members of our squad and most have been during the international break and this one has been no different.

We had injuries even before the start of October’s break with all of Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Ben White all being ruled out for the international fixtures with injuries. The injury to Havertz before the break would have been the most damaging given his importance to our attacking play this season.

However considering the fact that we have lost both Saka and Martinelli recently to minor injuries then you can only imagine how crippled our attack potentially might be for the game against Bournemouth. Given Martinelli has started to find his feet in an Arsenal shirt this season then it will be a blow to him in particular if his calf injury is deemed serious.

However as it stands, all three will be in contention for the trip to the Vitality on Saturday which gooners will be happy to hear about. But, honestly I think Arteta should not be risking all three from the start against the Cherries due to some key reasons.

Firstly, with no disrespect to our opponent I think it’s a game we can afford to rest one or two of the trio, we certainly have enough to get a win in any of their absences and will Arteta give Jesus and Sterling another shot at redemption from that Southampton performance.

Secondly, risking all three will see us potentially running the risk of exacerbating their minor injuries which will see us facing a daunting prospect of navigating the third reason, the fixture schedule! Indeed after the game against Bournemouth we’ll have to play all of Liverpool, Newcastle and Chelsea in the PL with Champions League games against Shakhtar Donetsk and Inter Milan squeezed between those league games.

The upcoming fixture schedule is a major reason why I think we shouldn’t risk all three because our attacking play might suffer greatly without any of them barring Martinelli.

What are your thoughts gooners, should Arteta play all three if they’re passed fit for the game?

KENNETH BENJAMIN

