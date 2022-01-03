“Even if you put a bid in” Pundit reacts to suggestion Arsenal should move for Haaland

Robbie Savage has rubbished suggestions that Arsenal could sign Erling Haaland as his release clause is reported, which is affordable to the Gunners.

The Norwegian has been one of the most reliable goal-scorers in the world in the last few seasons and could leave Borussia Dortmund for a much bigger club in the next summer transfer window.

He has a reported release clause of around £63 million, which shouldn’t be a problem for Arsenal to trigger.

However, several other top clubs want to sign him and former Manchester United star Savage doesn’t think the Gunners stand a chance to land the former Molde youngster.

Chris Sutton asked him on BBC Radio 5 Live Sport via HITC: “He’s not going to go to Arsenal though, is he? “How much would you have to pay for Haaland?”

Savage said: “I think he has a clause, isn’t it £60 odd million? I get what you are saying, but you may as well bid for Mbappé then for £200 million.

“But you are not going to get Haaland either. Even if you put a bid in. He’s not going to go to Arsenal. Why would he go to Arsenal.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Haaland would be a superb signing for Arsenal, but realistically he will not move to the Emirates.

While we can afford that reported release clause, he would want to join a club that is more stable and let’s be honest, more likely to win the Champions League.

We are still rebuilding and will look to end this season inside the top four as a sign of progress.

Because the top European clubs also want to sign him, he would want to join a team that would guarantee winning trophies.