Even in Italy they recognise Arsenal is “playing the best football in the world

Mikel Arteta is truly doing wonders for Arsenal; at the moment, you can’t talk about a team playing attractive football without mentioning Arsenal.

Anyone who has lived under a rock for the last three years will be astounded by how much Arsenal has changed. The Gunners are no longer league pretenders; they are now title contenders, and with a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League standings,

Gooners may not be overly optimistic in believing they will bring the PL title to the Emirates on May 28th.

Remember how I said (at the outset) that you can’t talk about a visually appealing football team without mentioning Arsenal? Here’s how relevant that statement was: at the Sanremo Festival, Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti, a vocal Inter Milan fan, sat down with CMW. Francesco was asked a number of questions about the Italian side, but one that will pique your interest as a Gooner is when he was asked who he’d like to see coaching Inter Milan, but had to choose between Spurs’ Antonio Conte and Inter’s current coach Simon Inzaghi.

The DJ didn’t pick either of the two; instead, he said, “They are two different coaches: the first is harmony and aggregation, the other a general alone in command. But for the future of Inter, I have a philosophy full of poetry that would take me back to Mourinho, and the other for which I would like see my team playing the best football in the world, and therefore I would choose Arteta from Arsenal.”

If a Spurs fan reads this, he may be disappointed because many Gooners already knew Arteta was better than Conte. Arteta’s work is finally being recognised, which is exciting for Gooners.

Daniel O

—————————————————————-

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…