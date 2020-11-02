Even Man Utd legend cannot help but praise Arsenal midfielder

After criticising Manchester United’s midfield in their match against Arsenal yesterday, former Manchester United midfielder, Paul Scholes was full of praise for Arsenal’s new boy, Thomas Partey.

Partey is arguably Arsenal’s most important buy of the season and the Ghanaian proved why he was worth spending so much money on in the game yesterday.

He was one of the star players in the match and he helped Arsenal to overrun Manchester United’s midfield.

Yesterday’s Partey was reminiscent of the midfielder who helped Atletico Madrid to challenge Real Madrid and Barcelona and Scholes claims he is a rare type of midfielder.

He claimed that most midfielders have a speciality of being either a defensive midfielder or an attacking midfielder, but Partey seems to be an “all-round midfielder”

Scholes said on Sky Sports as quoted by The Sun: “He’s an all-round midfielder.

“You don’t see many players like that these days.

“Midfielders are attacking midfielders or holding midfielders but a midfield players’ job is to do everything.

“You have to contribute with everything and today he did a brilliant job in all departments.”

Partey is beginning to prove his worth for the Gunners and the club will hope that he can help them get back in the Champions League places.

Or maybe even more.