Even Martin Odegaard thinks that Declan Rice can be the next Arsenal captain

Declan Rice has been a revelation for Arsenal since his arrival. The Englishman has fit in perfectly with Arteta’s project; it’s as if he’s always been the missing piece in Arteta’s midfield jigsaw.

The ex-West Ham star has changed the dynamics of Arsenal’s midfield, making it stronger than ever. Martin Odegaard, who has played alongside several excellent midfielders since joining Arsenal, has hinted that Rice could have been the missing piece of Arteta’s midfield.

He hinted at this on talkSPORT when he admitted to being a fan of the 24-year-old, whom he believes is undroppable in their team for how well he has suited Arsenal’s style, making it feel like he’s been there all along.

“I’m a big fan, a huge, huge fan of Declan Rice,” Odegaard told talkSPORT. “I think since he stepped up into the team, he gave the impression that he’s been there for ages. He’s been like a leader and rolled into the team, and off the pitch, he’s so important.

“For me, he can be the next captain of the Gunners with [Bukayo] Saka because he’s from the academy. Declan Rice has so much quality as a person but as a player as well. For me, he’s No. 1 on the team.”

We’ve been saying for a while; that £105 million Declan Rice is the perfect example of a value-for-money transfer, and I think that’s been clear game after game. Since making his debut for Arsenal, the No. 41 hasn’t put a foot wrong. The aim is that he continues soaring and that, by the end of the season, PL fans will universally declare him the signing of the season.

