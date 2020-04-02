Even Mesut Ozil teammates are frustrated with him reckons former Gunner

Former Arsenal star, Alan Smith claims that Mesut Ozil teammates will be just as frustrated with him as what the fans are.

Ozil remains one of Arsenal’s most technically gifted players but the German seems to have been past his best for a long time now.

Since he signed his current Arsenal deal, he has only been a source of frustration to the club’s fans and his teammates.

The German struggled to get into the first team under Unai Emery, but Mikel Arteta has given him another chance to prove his doubters wrong, but he hasn’t taken the chance.

Smith, who has admitted to being frustrated watching Mesut Ozil play for his beloved side, believes that even the German’s teammate would be annoyed at his contribution to the team.

“He’ll be regarded as one of those immensely talented players and Arsenal fans certainly can see how talented he is,” Smith told Sky Sports.

“His team-mates can recognise that as they would see that every day, but even they will be frustrated.”

Arsenal seems to have given up on getting a performance from the former German international but they are struggling to sell him off as he earns a mammoth £350k per week at the Emirates and no team would want to take him on that much wages.