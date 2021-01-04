Even Ozil thinks Arsenal is better with Smith Rowe in the team

Mesut Ozil has hailed Emile Smith Rowe after the Arsenal teenager impressed again in their game against West Brom at the weekend.

Arsenal has had to find a new number 10 after they decided to axe Ozil from their first team.

The club had been struggling for creativity before bringing Emile Smith Rowe into their starting XI in their last three games.

They have won each of those matches with the former Huddersfield Town loanee impressing greatly.

He was in fine form in the game against the Baggies again, and Ozil couldn’t help but praise him after the match.

The German took to the same Twitter account that he has spent most of his time on in recent weeks to praise the team for their performance, and he singled out Smith Rowe as the difference-maker in the game.

He tweeted: “Nice game my boys! Fire Great spirit – 3 wins in a row Red heartClapping hands sign Team looks good with a No10 like Emile Smith Rowe – the difference maker Flexed biceps #YaGunnersYa #COYG #WBAARS @Arsenal”

Ozil wasn’t registered by the Gunners for any competition at the start of this season, he will hope that will change as teams alter their registered squads this month.