Even Thierry Henry is telling Balogun to leave Arsenal – Does he want the USA coach’s job?

Thierry Henry is the latest to advise Folarin Balogun to leave Arsenal and establish himself elsewhere.
About the 21-year-old, the Arsenal legend told CBS Sport: “Now for him, it’s going to be important next season to play.
“I don’t know if he’s going to play for Arsenal. We all know for the national team with England, he had to battle with Callum Wilson, [Ivan] Toney, Ollie Watkins, Tammy Abraham, Harry Kane.
“He’s been great in the league. He’s a good nine. Now he’s going to have to find a team where he’s going to play next year; that’s very important.”
Could it be that Henry is looking to coach the USA national team, as rumoured, and he wants Balogun to keep on scoring?
Balogun has been spectacular in the French league while on loan to Stade de Reims. In 34 league games, he’s scored 19 goals.
His numbers could convince many Gunners that he is a player who can add something to Arteta’s project. However, let’s face it: does he start before Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah? I doubt he does.
There have been murmurs that Arteta is looking for a physical striker for his project, some fans want Balogun to be given his chance but I suspect Arteta wants a more guaranteed goal getter.
I don’t think he certain to suit the Premier League yet and so maybe Arsenal should cash in on the latest addition to the USA national team while he is likely to command a big fee, but in doing so, they should act as big clubs do, which is to put a buyback clause in the sale agreement they sign with his suitors.
Speaking of suitors, the Hale End graduate has a lot of them; hopefully, he can choose one that sees him as their main man.
He could get regular football and we can then add the proceeds to our fund to buy a proven top-class hitman….
If Balogun really want to move, we should not block him. He hasn’t proven himself on arsenal shirt yet. Do we won’t miss him much. The proceeds from his sale should be used to get a proper striker whose duty is to score goals.
USA should stay clear of TH14 he was a great player but neither a great pundit nor a great manager
Has Balogun improved his hold-up play and aerial ability? I think his other skills, including his finishing ability, are similar to Jesus’ and Nketiah’s
Except his finishing is far superior to Nketiah, and Jesus hasn’t been pulling up trees. Frankly Jesus hasn’t shown he can carry the line as a striker by himself.
Maybe he would be better paired with another striker up top or move him to the wing like Pep did. Don’t think Jesus will lead us as a 9.
The very fact that he wasn’t selected for the position in front of the other strikers TH mentioned, must mean something?
I haven’t followed Balogun in France, but I do believe that MA does see him as part of the future – after handing him a new contract and sending him out on loan.
The only problem I see, is the player might be starting to believe the media hype and think he’s the proven article.
If push came to shove, I would rather he stayed than either Nketiah or Nelson, but that’s just my opinion of what I have actually seen of him.
I don’t think Nketiah or Nelson will take us forward and Balogun should be given the opportunity to show he can.
In response to the q’s as to whether Henry is vying for the USMNT Manager’s job; Yes we know he is. It’s been out in the open since the current coach’s entanglement with his political views.