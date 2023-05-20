Even Thierry Henry is telling Balogun to leave Arsenal – Does he want the USA coach’s job?

Thierry Henry is the latest to advise Folarin Balogun to leave Arsenal and establish himself elsewhere.

About the 21-year-old, the Arsenal legend told CBS Sport: “Now for him, it’s going to be important next season to play.

“I don’t know if he’s going to play for Arsenal. We all know for the national team with England, he had to battle with Callum Wilson, [Ivan] Toney, Ollie Watkins, Tammy Abraham, Harry Kane.

“He’s been great in the league. He’s a good nine. Now he’s going to have to find a team where he’s going to play next year; that’s very important.” Could it be that Henry is looking to coach the USA national team, as rumoured, and he wants Balogun to keep on scoring? "Vacant manager, an Arsenal player you know well…"@Carra23 is pitching Thierry for the @USMNT job after @balogun switched his allegiance. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/PT9w0NcWx5 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 16, 2023

Balogun has been spectacular in the French league while on loan to Stade de Reims. In 34 league games, he’s scored 19 goals.

His numbers could convince many Gunners that he is a player who can add something to Arteta’s project. However, let’s face it: does he start before Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah? I doubt he does. There have been murmurs that Arteta is looking for a physical striker for his project, some fans want Balogun to be given his chance but I suspect Arteta wants a more guaranteed goal getter. I don’t think he certain to suit the Premier League yet and so maybe Arsenal should cash in on the latest addition to the USA national team while he is likely to command a big fee, but in doing so, they should act as big clubs do, which is to put a buyback clause in the sale agreement they sign with his suitors. Speaking of suitors, the Hale End graduate has a lot of them; hopefully, he can choose one that sees him as their main man.

He could get regular football and we can then add the proceeds to our fund to buy a proven top-class hitman….