Even with the hype Mudryk is unlikely to improve Arsenal’s attack immediately

Mykhailo Mudryk has been linked with a move to Arsenal for much of this season, with some believing he could even move to London in January.

A move for him will be tricky but achievable, considering he has even flirted with the idea of moving to the Emirates and wants to play in the Premier League.

However, we must lower our expectations of the youngster even before he moves to the Emirates. Otherwise, we could be greatly disappointed.

Mudryk will be one of the finest attackers around if we add him to our squad, but hyping him like a player that will solve all our attacking problems when he joins is simply setting us up to be disappointed.

The attacker plays in the Ukrainian league, which is far from the quality and toughness of the Premier League and will need time to adapt.

He has also shone in the Champions League, but it means almost nothing in the grand scheme of things because he will be required to be at his best every weekend in the PL, which might be too tasking for him at the start.

If we tone down the hype and expectation, he will join the club and settle down well at his own pace.

