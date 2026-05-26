Even without VAR Arsenal still wins the Premier League title 

Some critics may argue that Arsenal would not have won the Premier League title this season without the influence of VAR, but recent analysis suggests the Gunners would still have finished at the top of the table regardless.

Arsenal have secured their first league title in 22 years and are also preparing for a Champions League final against PSG, where they could potentially win Europe’s biggest club competition for the first time in their history.

The Gunners have enjoyed an outstanding campaign and have consistently demonstrated why they are regarded as one of the strongest teams in England and Europe. Although there were occasional setbacks during the season, no side matched their overall consistency throughout the 2025/2026 campaign.

Arsenal’s Consistency Throughout the Season

Mikel Arteta’s side managed to maintain their performances under pressure and repeatedly delivered results in key matches. Their balance across defence, midfield and attack helped establish them as the leading side in the Premier League over the course of the season.

Arsenal’s supporters will now hope the club can complete an historic double by adding the Champions League trophy to their domestic success when they face PSG this weekend.

Debates surrounding the impact of VAR on league standings have continued throughout the campaign, with many supporters questioning how results might have differed without video technology influencing key decisions.

VAR Analysis Still Favours Arsenal

As reported by Mirror Football, an alternative Premier League table was created with all VAR interventions removed, including overturned goals and major decisions that affected match outcomes.

The findings showed that Arsenal would still have been crowned champions even without VAR involvement. However, the title race would have been significantly tighter, with both Arsenal and Manchester City finishing the season on 80 points.

According to the analysis, Arsenal would still have secured the Premier League title on goal difference, reinforcing the view that their success this season was built on sustained quality and consistency rather than controversial decisions.

The research therefore supports the argument that Arsenal deserved to finish as champions regardless of the influence VAR may have had during the campaign.