Everton 0-0 Arsenal – efficient performance in bore draw

Satisfactory performance from Arsenal to earn a valuable point.
This game was not a classic that is for sure but it was definitely an improvement from Arsenal on what we saw against Man City last week.
It would be easy to pick negatives but considering the number of changes Freddie made, the lack of confidence, poor form and managerial distractions it was quite a decent performance.
It has to be said that Arsenal never really offered a big threat going forward but I would argue that the same applies to Everton.
This was a game that was fought out in midfield and while Arsenal did not win the battle, they did not lose it either and that in itself is a step in the right direction.
The youngsters certainly brought the energy and players like Xhaka and Torreira were very efficient. Even the defence did well for the most part. I mean, they got a clean sheet.
Both teams appeared to lack confidence and self-belief, basically, they were scared to lose and that is how the game played out.
Mikel Arteta can take some positives from this game, played right the youngsters could really improve fast but the senior players need dealing with. There is always one of them that underperforms.
Overall, it was not a classic performance from Arsenal but it was efficient and we can hold our heads high. There is a canvas that Arteta can work with.
Both teams were highly cautious and Arteta looked worried of what he saw. The draw is acceptable though, because we have horrible away form
No Gunner stood out, except Saka. He played well in his new role
Smith-Rowe and Nelson need more games to get used to EPL level. Nelson should have challenged Everton’s fullback more often, but I guess he had a stage fright
I don’t think both teams were cautious. Everton were going for it as was Arsenal. A win for either team would’ve been massive.It just seemed like everything they did cancelled each other out. Imo we should’ve scored a goal today. This is one of our better performances this season even if we are average.
At least the defenders didn’t always force themselves to build the attack from the back
I believe Arteta could improve their passing ability and organization
The only positive was we kept a clean sheet away from home. Good game from David Luiz. We should look at buying Lewis Dunk in January. Nelson has what it takes to succeed. He just needs composure and more confidence. Martinelli should be played in central forward role.
“nelson has what it takes to succeed”??? can you please elaborate what you saw in him? passing? dribbling? speed? creativity? he has none of those
he has decent ball control. though that’s pretty much it. let’s see if arteta can improve him enough…
Its about mentality for a lot of our young boys. Nelson can do far better than this and so can the likes of Willock, Smith-Rowe and Guendouzi.
Weeks back Saka looked lost and below average but now he’s doing better. It will come with time because the aura around the team and the performances affect them too
Even though we were average today it’s clear to see Ljungberg has really improved this team. Its a shame many refuse to see it. The squad is still mentally down and gradually things are changing. Today we defended well in an away match but still couldn’t score. Auba couldn’t get away with a poor in game performance by scoring a goal today.Its another performance which exposes the squad’s shortcomings. Well done Ljungberg and from what I’ve seen so far I believe you are something special and you’ll prove many wrong one day. Its clear if you begun woth us this season we would he far better.This is a match that looked a draw from a long way out. I do think we should’ve beaten them by a goal today. MOTM today was Torreira.
Xhaka and Torreira defended well
Ljungberg has done what he could, considering his lack of experience as a manager. Arteta will surely have new ideas, since he just came from the defending EPL champion
I agree Kevin, credit to Freddie for getting the team to play with some cohesion. I thought we were the better team in the second half and even played it out well from the back until heavy touches in the last ten let us down. Over to you Mikel.
We had some chances to score a goal if our decision making was better.
Arteta should be thankful to Ljungberg because he’s improved the mentality of the squad. Now at least we can pass the ball around better, press and be in control of the game
Before all the negative nancies come, dont forget that we:
– got first clean sheet in MONTHS
– didn’t lose against a team who just won Chelsea and drew United
– had control of the game
No credit will be given to Ljungberg even after being impressive in charge. Even in the losses and draws it was clear his tactics have improved the team. Believe me when I tell you if Ljungberg was bad things would’ve gotten worse as the players are already mentally down from Emery’s football. The draws under Emery were due to luck as the opposition couldn’t take easy chances against us.
It’s not the ideal result we needed but the improvement is clear for all to see
FL has improved us, the results don’t show it yet. But I believe we will get the results. Europa League should be priority.
Yup. We finally managed to win the ball possession at a tough away match and make the opposition unable to shoot on our goal at all
Kudos to Ljungberg. I still believe the team would improve more if Ljungberg is kept till the end of the season. The players seem to like him as well
Good result.
Away 0-0.
Well done Freddie with an injury hit side.
A poor average predictable Arsenal with a predictable result will Arteta change the outcome? see it in the next episode
This site should have a ‘block’ option. @avenger you must be a spud. A poor average predictable arsenal you say, yet we only conceded 9 shots, NINE! we had 57% possession at Goodison Park (when is the last time you saw that?) and still outplayed a team that dominated and thrashed Lampards fancied boys 3-1 went to Old Trafford got a well deserved point by completely outsmarting a united team that was on cloud nine. What I saw today was a team that is surely freeing itself from Emery’s negative philosophy we conceded 22 shots to watford man. That should tell how bad we were.
The worst 90 mins of football in a long time …jjust happy the turnip is moving on elsewhere … Brought nothing to the team … Arteta has a huge task ahead of him that’s for sure … There are only half a dozen players that could make a decent first team line up… rest are average or worse and some are simply taking the club for a ride … Rest of season about finding a game plan
Looking forward to what Arteta brings
A good result away.Thanks Freddie for improving some players,the best performance I’ve watched in a while. However we could have won this match but as usual he screwed us with those awful substitutions.
Arsenal has fallen to the point of using words like “decent” and “efficient” for this hard to watch match.
it’s just where we are at this moment in time. Better to accept that fact than to magically expect this side to put in top performances. Because they’re not going to do it, and many of them need to go.
Liverpool certainly didnt. They finished 10th despite Klopp in charge after October. They won against big 5 teams though.
1st Half
Select all, copy, and paste, from any one of my 1st half reviews from the last few months, if you want to know what happened. Very dangerous cross into the box from AMN…and that was literally it!
2nd Half
Much better start from us. Finally, some energy, and passion, with a few challenges going in. More possession in and around Everton’s box without creating a whole lot. Pickford made a decent save from an Aubameyang effort, before Everton came back into the game. Like us, they didn’t offer much in the final third, but we made some decent blocks.
Overall
A goaless bore draw. Both keepers hard hardly anything to do, because of a huge lack of quality. Massive job for Arteta in my opinion. Relegation is still a real threat. We should enjoy the clean sheet though, because it could be another few months until we see another!
Player ratings:
Leno 6 – Had nothing to do really…for once!
AMN 6 – One of his better performances
Chambers 5 – Fairly solid
Luiz 5 – Fairly solid
Saka 6 – MOTM For a youngster, out of position, it was a very good performance. Defended well, and made some great forward runs.
Xhaka 5 – By his standards, a decent game, but he still kills us in midfield. Takes so long on the ball, too many touches, and virtually every pass is backwards or sideways.
Torreira 6 – Decent performance
Nelson 5 – Looked ok here and there, but didn’t do a lot
Smith-Rowe 6 – Some poor early touches, but grew into the game building the attacks. Subbed for Willock
Martinelli 5 – Worked very hard as always, but no end product
Aubameyang 4 – Starved of service yet again, but could have done more. Subbed for Lacazette
Subs:
Willock 4 – Barely offered anything other than work rate
Lacazette 4 – Hardly had a touch
Ljungberg 5 – Starting XI almost picked itself. Dead first half as always, but he must have said something during the break, as we started a lot a better. Surprised Laca didn’t come on earlier, for Martinelli, and Pepe left on the bench again? Nice send off for Ljungberg, and a clean sheet!
torreira gets a 6, the same score as AMN and Smith-Rowe, is beyond me
the guy covered so much ground, threw his body out, set up our best chance of the day, and made a diving tackle to stop calvin-lewin scoring at the end
torreira MOTM for me
I marked Torreira down for his constant play-acting. I actually like seeing it, but he does all the time, rendering it ineffective.
Everone should be a 6 apart from Nelson ,Smith Rowe and Aubameyang. Martinelli played better than Smith-Rowe and Torreira was easily the MOTM and outperformed Saka who didn’t offer much in attack today but defended quite well
Sorry, I’m a fan of Freddie, he has improved our play no doubt, improved the mood in the club but thing that’s still piss poor in this team is our Pressing.
I don’t know exactly which game you’d say we pressed well.
Look at the way City, and even Everton kept pressing us while we’re with the ball and forcing us to make errors.
I’m yet to see us press like that this season.
Hoping it gets better.
Just because we had a clean sheet doesn’t mean we should also overlook our little flaws. I’m not making a big deal out of anything though as I don’t have expectations for this season
It also comes down to the quality and mentality of the players. Arsenal pressed City a lot in that first half and won the ball off them so many times.
Even with Ljunberg’s first game in charge at Norwich we pressed a lot even if ineffective at times. Its clear that with Ljungberg we’ve started pressing a lot and that is something which Emery promised and failed us. I was happy with how we played through Everton’s press today
Good result. Solid performance cant believe I’m saying this but we actually defended very well today! Time to get behind Mikel 100%.
It was fine. Less senior players today and we looked much better in terms of our general play. Of course up front we were missing sharpness, Nelson struggles to get into the attack, but overall it was a fine platform for freddie to leave the team at and for Arteta to take over. Xhaka and Torreira were actually great this time around. David Luiz as well which was pretty nice to see. It’s clear there is sooo much work to be done, but I feel like Freddie has done an okay job at stopping the bleeding.
FL really?? Deciding to play Nelson 90mins?? That’s horrible mates, it was evident he was doing nothing upfront
Great to see the kids picked. Expect much more of the same. POOR GAME, FOOTBALL WISE BUT GREAT FOR OUR TEAM ATTITUDE AND WORKRATE, ESP AND MIRACULOUSLY, OUR DEFENCE. For once we actually HAD a defence. Eureka!
Thank you, Freddie 👍👏
Wow, Chambers picked up MOTM, and Steve Mcmanaman actually praised our defenders *bang, hit the deck*
2 struggling teams, that were both happy to get a draw.
For me Saka (as he was plying LB), Torreira and Xhaka were easily our best players.
Now let’s see if we can improve under Arteta.
Tough task for him.