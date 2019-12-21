Everton 0-0 Arsenal – efficient performance in bore draw

Satisfactory performance from Arsenal to earn a valuable point.

This game was not a classic that is for sure but it was definitely an improvement from Arsenal on what we saw against Man City last week.

It would be easy to pick negatives but considering the number of changes Freddie made, the lack of confidence, poor form and managerial distractions it was quite a decent performance.

It has to be said that Arsenal never really offered a big threat going forward but I would argue that the same applies to Everton.

This was a game that was fought out in midfield and while Arsenal did not win the battle, they did not lose it either and that in itself is a step in the right direction.

The youngsters certainly brought the energy and players like Xhaka and Torreira were very efficient. Even the defence did well for the most part. I mean, they got a clean sheet.

Both teams appeared to lack confidence and self-belief, basically, they were scared to lose and that is how the game played out.

Mikel Arteta can take some positives from this game, played right the youngsters could really improve fast but the senior players need dealing with. There is always one of them that underperforms.

Overall, it was not a classic performance from Arsenal but it was efficient and we can hold our heads high. There is a canvas that Arteta can work with.