Everton ahead of Arsenal in race to sign Brazilian Ligue 1 star

Everton is one the verge of beating Arsenal to the signing of Lille defender, Gabriel

The Brazilian attracted the attention of Arsenal and Everton in the last transfer window and both sides tabled bids for his signature.

However, their bids fell short of the French club’s valuation and they rejected their offer.

The Gunners were hoping to return for the defender in the summer, but Mirror Sport is claiming that Everton is in advance stage of talks with the French side.

The report further claims that Everton has succeeded in striking a £30 million deal with the French side and Gabriel is set to become Carlo Ancelotti’s first signing as the Toffees’ manager.

Mikel Arteta signed Pablo Mari from Flamengo in the last transfer window and the Spaniard has been in fine form for the team so far.

Making Mari’s loan move permanent would be a cheaper alternative for the Gunners and Arteta would be hoping that his compatriot will work hard to earn a permanent move to the Emirates.

Gabriel isn’t the only defender that has been linked with a move to the Gunners, Arsenal is still keeping tabs on Dayot Upamecano and the Frenchman has said that he would decide on his future after this season is concluded.