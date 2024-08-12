Everton also wants Nketiah but they can only sign him on loan

Arsenal wants to sell Eddie Nketiah and has been in talks with Olympique Marseille regarding the striker’s transfer.

The Englishman has agreed on personal terms with the Ligue 1 side and is eager for the move to materialise.

Arsenal is aiming to secure a good fee for Nketiah’s departure and is open to other clubs joining the race, which has prompted Everton to express interest.

Everton is keen on acquiring Nketiah due to his Premier League experience and his status as a player from one of the top clubs in the competition.

However, a report from Football Insider suggests that it is unlikely Everton will complete the signing due to their financial constraints.

The report indicates that although Arsenal has proposed a loan deal with an obligation to buy, Everton may struggle to meet this requirement. As a result, they are now exploring options for a more affordable striker to strengthen their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Although Nketiah is not a regular for us, he is a fine striker and deserves to leave only for the right offer.

If we do not get one, he must be prepared to stay and fight, which could improve him further.

