Everton and Brighton will challenge Arsenal for Croatian star

Toni Fruk has been linked with a move to Arsenal in recent days as the 24-year-old continues to shine at Rijeka. His performances have reportedly drawn attention from the Gunners, who are closely monitoring his progress as they look to further strengthen an already competitive squad. Arsenal’s recruitment strategy remains proactive, reflecting a desire to continually evolve rather than settle with current success.

Mikel Arteta is widely regarded as having built one of the strongest teams in world football, yet there is a clear understanding that improvement is an ongoing process. The squad is not viewed as static, and planning is already underway for future transfer windows. Over the next two periods of recruitment, some players are expected to leave the club while others arrive at the Emirates, ensuring that standards remain high and competition for places is maintained.

Arsenal’s interest in Fruk

Within this context, Fruk is seen as a player with the potential to thrive at a higher level. Arsenal reportedly believe he could be a success if he makes the step up to a bigger club, and their interest may intensify as he continues to perform consistently. His profile appears to align with the club’s long-term approach of identifying talent that can develop further within a demanding environment.

The attraction for Arsenal lies in adding quality and depth, while also investing in players who can adapt to the tactical demands imposed by Arteta. Fruk’s recent form has therefore placed him firmly on their radar as a possible option for the future.

Competition from other clubs

However, Arsenal are not alone in their admiration. According to Football London, Brighton and Everton have also been tracking the midfielder closely. Both Premier League sides are said to believe they hold an advantage in the race for his signature, as they could offer him regular game time almost immediately, something Arsenal may not be able to guarantee.

At 24, Fruk may be eager to join a major club and test himself at the highest level. He might also be prepared to spend time on the bench initially, focusing on fighting for his place and proving his worth. This decision could ultimately shape where his next move takes him as interest continues to build.